OISVS and OMA hold Multicultural Week

Melinda O'Brien, junior biology major from Tulsa, Oklahoma and Vice President of ACU Missions, interacts with a student at MSA's table. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

The Office of Internal Students & Visiting Scholars (OISVS) in conjunction with the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) is holding a Multicultural Week from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17.

“This joint initiative of the Office of International Students & Visiting Scholars and the Office of Multicultural Affairs is honoring multicultural initiatives and international education by hosting and promoting a variety of events on campus,” said Veronica Summers, director of the Office of International Students and Visiting Scholars.

Events for this week are still in the works, but events confirmed so far are an International Student Panel hosted at the Adams Center, an International Research Symposium, a Cross-Cultural Connections Chapel, a Multicultural Silent Disco organized by the International Students Association (ISA), African Student Association (ASA) and the CAB, an International Student Day Celebration and a Sisters Movie Marathon.

“[People’s] participation in this event is greatly valued, and we cordially invite you to take part in this meaningful celebration,” said Eva Mel Carrillo Vasquez, president of ISA and chaplain of VOICE

This year, Multicultural Week has a much larger significance amidst the pending name change to the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“Multicultural Week’s role and significance remain strong, and the name change reflects our evolving commitment to these principles,” said Carrillo Vasquez, a senior social work major student from Chiapas, Mexico. “The essence of celebrating diversity and fostering an inclusive campus community continues to be at the forefront of this event.”

There are many organizations that students can be involved in and a part of outside of this week, such as Sisters, ASA, ISA, Asian Student Organization (ASO), VOICE, Hispanos Unidos (HU) and Black Students Union (BSU).

“I would highly encourage other departments and student organizations to get involved,” Summers said. “This is a great opportunity for us as an institution to come together and bring awareness to the richness that diversity brings to our campus and how everyone plays a part in it.”

The organizations also have chapels at 11 a.m. on various days that are open to ACU students, faculty, and staff. Sisters chapel meets every Monday in room 130 in the Onstead-Packer Biblical Studies Building (BSB). Hispanos Unidos chapel meets every Tuesday in room 128 in the BSB, ASA chapel meets every other Tuesday in room 120 in the BSB. VOICE chapel meets every Wednesday in the Hart Auditorium. ISA chapel meets every Thursday in room 130 in the BSB, and BSU chapel meets every Thursday at in room 120 in the BSB.