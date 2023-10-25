Candidates for Sing Song 2024 host and hostess audition this week

Host Hasen Penya and Hostess Erin Venette sing "It Would Be You" by Ben Rector. Photo by Daniel Curd)

As the anticipation for Sing Song builds, hosts and hostesses will begin their auditioning journey this week.

The process for becoming a host or hostess begins with personal auditions held today and tomorrow. Each aspiring host or hostess will sing two songs from different genres, encompassing one slower and one more upbeat piece. A small panel of judges will evaluate these performances, assessing candidates’ vocal skills and stage presence.

Callbacks will be on Thursday, during which the potential hosts and hostesses perform once again. They will face a larger panel of judges and will also learn a brand new song as a group. Interactions with each other and the ability to perform new music are assessed in this phase. In total, there are three rounds of evaluations. Judges will choose only six candidates to become hosts and hostesses after these assessments.

For those who aspire to audition, there is still an opportunity. Interested individuals can sign up until the end of Wednesday at acustupro.com/audition, as long as time slots are still available. Courtney McGaha, director of ACU Student Productions, holds high regard for the position that hosts and hostesses fill.

“They serve as both entertainment and transitions between acts,” McGaha said. “This position creates an opportunity to showcase students who may not otherwise have the opportunity to perform on such a grand stage. This platform allows students from diverse majors across campus to shine. With only six host and hostess positions available each year, it is a coveted and special opportunity,”

Last year, Sing Song attracted approximately 6,000 attendees. The upcoming Sing Song is scheduled to begin on April 5.

While some Upstage Act Directors have already been chosen for the fraternity and sorority acts, the search is still underway for Class Act Directors, and individuals interested in these roles can sign up for interviews on November 2. The interviews are not limited to those with musical talents, as a passion for the role can be equally valuable. Sign-up information can be found at acustupro.com/direct.

Frater Sodalis elected Alex Dulske, a junior computer science major from San Antonio, as their Sing Song director.

“I am so excited to get back into Sing Song,” Dulske said. “I am ready to watch everything come together and excited to see what the other clubs and classes have to offer this year. This year is going to be crazy fun, and I am very excited to play a role in it.”