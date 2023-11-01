Tri Kappa Gamma host fundraising pickleball tournament

On November 5, the Women of Tri Kappa Gamma will be holding a pickleball fundraising tournament from 2-5 p.m. All students on campus are invited to play pickleball with others and build community while raising money for a good cause.

Anyone can play individually or sign up to be in teams. They can pay at the door or by scanning the QR code posted on the flyers put up around the campus.

“I wanted to cater to the student body of ACU, and pickleball has popped off and it’s something that’s well-loved within Tri Kappa Gamma,” said Ashley Jacobson, a senior elementary education major from Austin and the Fundraising Service and Chair for Tri Kappa Gamma. “I wanted to create something that the student body would be motivated to do, and that the girls would be motivated to help plan.”

All of the proceeds for the event will go to Abilene Palm House and their sponsored child through Rwanda House, Joy.

Tri Kappa Gamma has certain service events with Palm House where they will help clean, create carnival games, hang out with the kids, and do any other service projects. They are currently working on a fun Christmas project to do with the kids.

“Palm House is an overarching term because they have a lot of different ministries that they do, but we partner specifically in their children’s ministry,” said Hannah Reynolds, a senior child and family services major from El Paso and the vice president of Tri Kappa Gamma. “Whenever they see a gap in their ministry, they call us in and have an extra set of hands, and all of us love kids.”

There will be prizes for the first and second place for individuals and teams.

“I’m looking forward to getting to incorporate on-campus business,” Jacobson said. “Part of the baskets that I’m producing is in partnership with the Labyrinth, so I’m excited to promote them just as they promote us.”

This tournament will take place on the pickleball courts outside of the Royce and Pam Money Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

“We love Palm House. It’s a great ministry, and we’re so blessed to be working alongside them,” Reynolds said. “And come out to the fundraiser. It’s going to be so much fun, even if you just want to come out and support.”