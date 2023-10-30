Wildcats face major struggles against Thuderbirds

ACU (4-4, 2-2) fell to Southern Utah (3-5, 2-2) on Saturday in a final score of 52-14. The Wildcats struggled to get anything going, especially in the 2nd half, and dropped their second conference game of the season, as well as ending a two-game winning streak.

The Wildcats entered Saturday’s game seeming to have finally started clicking again as a team. The Wildcats were coming off of back-to-back wins including a 7-point road win the week before against Stephen F. Austin. The Thunderbirds came into Saturday’s matchup following a close loss to the first-place team in the UAC, Austin Peay State.

The game started off by looking like it would be a close-knit defensive battle with not much going from either offenses. ACU began with the ball, going three-and-out, giving it up to SUU to go three-and-out, giving it right back to the Wildcats for yet another three-play drive resulting in a punt.

After a longer drive from the Thunderbirds, which still resulted in a punt, the ACU offense would grab its first first down of the day on a pass from junior quarterback Maverick McIvor for 13 yards to junior wide receiver Blayne Taylor. Three plays later McIvor would throw his first interception of the day, putting the Thunderbirds in the ACU redzone. Just two plays later, SUU would find the endzone and go up 7-0 late in the first quarter.

Sophomore running back Jordan Vaughn and the offense would respond quickly however, as after an 8-yard run, Vaugh would hit the left side hole and take it to the house for a 55-yard touchdown evening the game at seven.

After the ACU touchdown, SUU would begin to hand it to the Wildcats scoring 21 unanswered points as the ACU defense could not stop the Thunderbirds. The offense did not help out the Wildcats either as the next few ACU drives consisted of short runs as well as McIvor throwing his second interception of the day.

Although with one minute remaining in the half, the Wildcats would cut into the large lead. Beginning in SUU territory, the offense was able to move the ball comfortably down the field with back-to-back throws to Taylor. McIvor would then connect with sophomore tight end Jed Castles for a 16-yard reception and the two Texas Tech transfers would connect once again, this time for a 10-yard touchdown to make it 28-14.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that would be the last time ACU would find the endzone on Saturday and things would only get worse in the second half.

McIvor would throw his third interception of the day on the opening ACU drive and the Wildcats would not make their way back into SUU territory until the last drive of the game.

The Thunderbirds would tally on 24 more, 14 in the third and 10 in the fourth and take the 38-point win in a final of 52-14, the worst loss in head coach Keith Pattersons first two years as coach.

McIvor finished the game 9-for-21 with only 74 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Vaughn finished with 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown while sophomore running back Jay’Veon Sunday finished with 9 carries for 40 yards. Castles led all receivers with 4 catches for 37 yards.

The Wildcats will look to bounce back this week when they are back at home, taking on Utah Tech at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

Quotes will be added following head coach Keith Patterson’s next press conference.