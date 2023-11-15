ASA, ISA and CAB join forces for silent disco night

The African Student Association (ASA), International Students Association (ISA), and Campus Activities Board (CAB) will join in hosting a silent disco night for a multicultural week in the Hunter Welcome Center at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

CAB president Ellie Berry said the purpose of the event is to highlight different cultures and reach a larger audience.

“We thought silent disco was something fun like all students love it,” Berry, a senior kinesiology major from Burleson, said. “We’re using the music and the song choices to celebrate those different cultures.”

Originally, ASA would be the only host of the event before reaching out to the other organizations, said Joyce Monene, ASA vice president.

“It just felt right to have us all there,” Monene, a junior nursing major from Houston, said. “Why celebrate one when you can celebrate all types of music?”

Students can attend the event for free and will be given headphones at each available station with some stations representing a specific culture.

“Just bring your friends and come out and just have fun for a couple of hours,” Berry said. “Even if they’re not necessarily like in ISA or an officer or member. It’s still just a great opportunity to meet more people and find out more about their organization.”

Monene said she enjoys watching people embrace the music and teaching them to dance.

“Give yourself an opportunity to walk in and be like ‘I don’t know what to expect, but I’m going to allow myself to go with the flow,’” Monene said. “There’s so much to learn and so much beauty in different cultures that you really don’t know until you put yourself out there.”