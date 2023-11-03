Frater Sodalis haunts for fundraising

Frater Sodalis hosted its annual haunt this year with the theme of a haunted circus featuring family-friendly thrills and fun.

The event also featured corn hole, hot chocolate, raffles, and food trucks to celebrate Halloween.

Every year Frater Sodalis hosts a Halloween-inspired event. Last year consisted of a Haunted Hayride and the year before featured a Haunted House.

Britten Randolph, a business management major from Sugarland, TX is currently the Fundraiser for Frater Sodalis.

“This event has been many different things over the years. Some being haunted houses, some being hayrides, but all of them have proven successful in bringing a night of thrills to our community,” Randolph said.

Frater Sodalis did something a little different and hosted their first indoor event. The venue used was Potosi Live located at 897 FM-1750 Abilene, TX.

Tris Flores, a junior biochemistry major from Lubbock, TX, has been going to Frater Sodalis’ haunted events since his freshman year.

“They do a really, high-quality job every year, and I look forward to going every year,” Tris said. “Last year was definitely one of their scariest for me, but I look forward to seeing how they’re going to top it this year.”

The fraternity invites everyone to participate in this event. Admission is $5 for children under 10 and $10 for adults.

“All proceeds will go to the building of our Christian brotherhood at Frater Sodalis to also further our philanthropic goals by providing service work in the Abilene area,” Randolph said.

The funding raised from this haunted circus will go directly to helping the fraternity facilitate philanthropy and service work in Abilene.