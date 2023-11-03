Join Week highlights student organizations

Mariana Martinez, senior advertising and public relations major from Tatumbla and student MSA officer, and Matthew Dela Cruz, sophomore journalism major from Cedar Park, talk at the WorldWide Witness Launch Party. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Join Week is one of the newest plans by the Student Government Association to get students involved on campus.

Join Week’s current form consists of a website landing page that allows students to connect with several different organizations on campus.

Alli Dimmitt, a senior political science major from Naples, FL, is the current SGA president and has seen the developing process for this site.

“While there is no specific Join Week website with its own domain name, this year we have done major renovations on our ACU SGA website as a whole, which included a new landing page for Join Week,” Dimmitt said.

Students can reach this page by navigating to SGA’s website, then clicking “Student Orgs” and then they should see the page’s main title – “Join Something”.

The page includes two main functions- a personality quiz, and a form to create a student organization.

The personality quiz features a variety of questions, to connect students to a club that matches their unique interests. With a total of nine questions, students select answers that resonate with them before receiving one club that reflects their answers.

Annah Samdi, a junior marketing major from Nigeria, used the app to learn more about new clubs on campus.

“I really enjoyed the personality quiz, it was such a fun way to learn about myself while also connecting with clubs I haven’t seen on campus yet,” Samdi said.

While students may or may not agree with the answers given in the quiz, it will still highlight a club and then give them the option to learn more or create their own.

The second half of the website gives students the opportunity to create their own organization if none of the current clubs available speak out to them.

With a wide array of clubs, ACU still leaves the door open to create even more.

The organization form consists of about 14 questions. Once submitted the organization form will be reviewed by Student Life and then students will be emailed next steps about how to make their organization idea a reality.