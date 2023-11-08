Wildcats shock Cowboys winning season opener in Stillwater

ACU (1-0, 0-0) pulled off the major upset Monday night taking down Oklahoma State (0-1) 64-59 in a late-game thriller.

The Wildcats, who led by 18 at one point in the game, were able to hold off a late rally from the Cowboys and hand them their first home loss opener since 1957 and the Wildcat’s first win against OSU since 1961.

ACU would come out and take the lead at the 16:40 mark and hold onto the lead for the remainder of the game. ACU remained consistent throughout most of the first half and a three-pointer from senior guard Hunter Jack Madden at the 9:03 mark gave the Wildcats their first double digit lead of the night.

The Wildcats would hold the double digit lead going into the half at 36-25 after a late jumper from junior guard Kavion McClain.

The Wildcats went on a quick 9-2 run to begin the second half, amounting their largest lead of the game at 18 after a three-pointer from sophomore guard JV Seat.

The Cowboys began to slowly climb back into the game late in the second half and cut the Wildcat lead to four with just under four and a half minutes remaining. However, a key three-pointer from senior forward Cameron Steele gave the Wildcats some breathing room with 3:31 remaining in the game.

A dunk from junior guard Ali Abdou Dibba gave ACU a six point cushion with 43 seconds left to play, but OSU would respond quickly with a three-pointer to make it a one-possession game.

Luckily for the Wildcats, after committing four turnovers in 25 seconds, the Cowboys could not capitalize, missing two free throws, blowing a layup and eventually coming up short on the game-tying three-pointer. Madden would sink two free throws to seal the game and shock the Cowboys in Stillwater.

Dibba led the way for the Wildcats, finishing with 15 points to go along with four rebounds.

Madden had 14 points himself, shooting 50 percent from the field, including going perfect from the free throw line with five made.

Senior forward Airion Simmons finished the game with a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds and led the team with four assists as well.

The win over OSU, a team on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament last season, gives the Wildcats their first regular season victory over a power-five conference.

The Wildcats will have another chance to knock off a power-five opponent at 6 p.m. on Friday when the team travels to Raleigh, N.C. to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Quotes will be added following head coach Brette Tanner’s next press conference.