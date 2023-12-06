Cinema Society provides community for movie lovers on campus

Sarah Ann Miller, senior theatre major from Lantana, applauds for the final short film of the night. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The Cinema Society spent the semester providing movie fans on campus a place to find community.

Every Friday at 7 p.m. in the Onstead Packer Bible Study Building room 114, the club meets to watch movies together in a community setting, said Emma Boerm, the social media director.

“It’s a place where you can just come and enjoy the company of others,” said Boerm, the freshman journalism major from Marble Falls. “Whether you’re an introvert or extrovert, or you just need to work on homework and find the place to do it. When you’re away from other people. It’s the main idea is to get people to connect over movies.”

The society chooses movies every week through a poll. After watching the film everyone goes onto the app “Letterboxd” and writes a review of the week’s movie. The reviews are put together and posted on Instagram and LetterBoxd in an official cinema society review.

So far, the Cinema Society has watched and reviewed

“ Baby Driver”

“Catch Me If You Can”

“Whiplash”

“The Princess Bride”

“The Book of Life”

“Edge of Tomorrow”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe”

“Knives Out”

“This is the first semester that we’re on campus and it’s kind of been a test semester for us as we’re figuring out what works and what doesn’t work in the club,” Ryland Mallett, the senior Multimedia major from Arlington, Texas, said. “And how best to bring people in and make people feel welcome as we share our love of movies.”

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the cinema society partnered with Hispanos Unidos to watch “The Book of Life.” The movie was chosen from a list of films that reflect Hispanic heritage, history and culture proposed by Hispanos Unidos.

On Dead Day, the Cinema Society will host a Christmas movie marathon in the reading commons in the ACU Brown library. The marathon will consist of a continuous stream of movies from noon to 10 p.m.

Those interested in learning more about the society or seeing the reviews posted by the club can check out the Cinema Society’s Instagram @acu.cinemasociety and on Letterboxd @Cinema_Society_.