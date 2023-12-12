Wildcats take down cross-town rival for impressive win

ACU (5-4, 1-1) earned an impressive win Monday night against Abilene rival McMurry (7-2, 3-0), taking down the War Hawks 91-55.

The Wildcats entered Monday night’s contest following a 77-60 loss to an undefeated TCU team last week, while the War Hawks entered on a five game winning streak.

ACU started the game off in a five point hole, but would proceed to score thirteen straight points, including six points from redshirt-sophomore forward Addison Martin.

A three-pointer from junior guard Bella Earle, followed by a layup from freshman guard Payton Hull, extended the Wildcat lead to double digits. A buzzer-beating three from sophomore guard Claire Graham gave the Wildcats an 11-point advantage, at 26-15, after the first quarter.

The Wildcats continued to dominate in the second quarter, opening up the first six minutes on a 19-2 run, which included five three pointers, bringing the lead to 28. The War Hawks would cut into the lead a bit, getting it down under 20, but a jumper from freshman guard Gracy Wernli in the last minute of the half gave the Wildcats an even 50 for the half and a 21-point lead after the first 20 minutes of play.

In the third, McMurry would go on 12-2 run, cutting into the lead, but a late quarter push from the Wildcats in the last minute of play, made it a 74-47 game with ten minutes remaining.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats would play their best defense of the game allowing only eight points, extending the lead to 36 points and taking the win 91-55.

Earle led the Wildcats in scoring with 17 and Martin followed with 14. Hull finished with 11 and Graham contributed 12 off the bench. Graduate forward Clare Traeger led the team in rebounds with seven, while Earle, Martin and Hull each had five.

The Wildcats finished with 32 points off turnovers and held the War Hawks to only 37% shooting from the field.

The Wildcats have a week off and will be back in action next Monday at 6:30 p.m. when they head to Bowling Green to take on Western Kentucky with the game streaming live on ESPN+.

Quotes will be added following head coach Julie Goodenough’s next press conference.