Women’s basketball defeats Tarleton State in final game of home stand

Clare Traeger, graduate forward from Dallas, dribbles the ball down court. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Abilene Christian maintained momentum Thursday night to defeat Tarleton State 73-51 in their final home game for a while.

The Wildcats’ quick start to the game was a key factor in their win. Head coach Julie Goodenough credits the starters for the fast advantage against the Texans.

In the game’s first three minutes, ACU put up three three-pointers to maintain the lead 15-2 during the first quarter. In the second quarter, Tarleton shortened the Cats’ lead to 23-22 causing neither team to have the advantage.

Putting up 36 points in the first half, the Cats showed they know how to share the basketball and find teammates with wide-open shots.

“Our start was one of the best starts we’ve had this season,” Goodenough said. “You get out and knock shots down early. I credit our starters for that.”

Returning in the second half, the Texans made defensive adjustments causing the Cats to fight harder to find open opportunities to score.

“She [Goodenough] was just encouraging us on the bench to keep our heads clear and to stay calm. I feel like we really accelerated once we got back in our game,” freshman center Meredith Mayes said.

Thursday was Mayes’ first collegiate start.

The Cats were able to slow down the Texans’ offensive production by blocking shots and rebounding better than the first half.

“They [Tarleton] didn’t score any points off rebounds in the second half. That was a big part of slowing down their offensive production,” Goodenough said.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats bench responded well to their opportunities on the court and pushed their lead by 16 points.

“I try to go in with the mindset of being a spark off the bench because I know I’m not a starter, but I think I still need to make an impact when I go in,” freshman forward Emma Troxell said.

Junior guard Zoe Jackson contributed five points to make the final score the largest gap of the game.

Junior guard Bella Earle led the Wildcats with 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Freshman guard Peyton Hull contributed 12 points and seven boards. Jackson, Troxell and junior guard Aspen Thornton had 11 points each. Mayes finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

“To finish off this homestand with a win was really big for us,” Goodenough said.

The Wildcats will take on UT Arlington on Saturday at 2 p.m. to begin their four-game road trip with the game streaming live on ESPN+.