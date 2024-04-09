Gallery: Sing Song ends with a bang; GSP, KJK and Seniors take overall win

Capturing the essence of harmony and creativity, Sing Song 2024 brought together 13 sororities, fraternities, and mixed voice class acts in a spectacular showcase of talent. Over the course of three shows held at Moody Coliseum, audiences were treated to a diverse array of performances from each act and the hosts and hostesses. As the curtains closed on this year’s Sing Song, three standout groups emerged victorious, each claiming first place in their respective divisions:

Men’s Division: Gamma Sigma Phi with “Take a Trip to Willy Wonka’s Factory”

Women’s Division: Ko Jo Kai with “Dancing With the Sparks”

Class Division: Senior class with “Tick Tock Time to Walk”