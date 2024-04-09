Optimist
Sing Song Hosts and Hostesses perform "Don't Go Breakin' My Heart" by Elton John and Kiki Dee in between acts. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Sing Song ends with a bang; GSP, KJK and Seniors take overall win

Capturing the essence of harmony and creativity, Sing Song 2024 brought together 13 sororities, fraternities, and mixed voice class acts in a spectacular showcase of talent. Over the course of three shows held at Moody Coliseum, audiences were treated to a diverse array of performances from each act and the hosts and hostesses. As the curtains closed on this year’s Sing Song, three standout groups emerged victorious, each claiming first place in their respective divisions:

  • Men’s Division: Gamma Sigma Phi with “Take a Trip to Willy Wonka’s Factory”
  • Women’s Division: Ko Jo Kai with “Dancing With the Sparks”
  • Class Division: Senior class with “Tick Tock Time to Walk”

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies.

