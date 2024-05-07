Football prepares for 2024 season

Izaiah Kelley, junior linebacker from Lubbock, high-fives his teammates after getting an interception. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

After finishing sixth in a respectable conference last year, the Wildcats are looking to improve in their second year of United Athletic Conference play.

Going into this new season, some big-time players will have to make big-time plays in big-time moments. One versatile player who is welcoming the new limelight is senior wide receiver Blayne Taylor. Taylor was one of the first additions brought on by then-new head football coach Keith Patterson.

Since being acquired from Cisco College in 2022, Taylor has improved every year. In his sophomore campaign with the Wildcats, he finished with 289 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And during his junior year, he was able to lead the team with 620 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, including a career-longest 75-yard touchdown against Prairie View A&M.

Now going into his senior year, Taylor looks to use his speed and quick adjustments, making him an almost lock for wide-open opportunities against any man-to-man or one-on-one coverage.

Sophomore defensive lineman Sean Dubose Jr., calls teammate Taylor “a show stopper.”

“At any point of time defensively you have to be aware of where he is at,” Dubose said. “His ability to change a game at any point and vertically spread out the defense is why he is such a lethal weapon for our offense.”

An offense that, at a glance, is one of the best in the UAC, averaging just over 26 points per game, but was not enough.

In early January, ACU added long-time coach Rick Bowie as its new offensive coordinator. He takes over from previous OC, Ryan Pugh, who is still on staff for the Wildcats, serving as the offensive line coach.

Bowie, heading west from Valdosta State University, comes with a promising pedigree. His team was Top 10 in Div. II, passing and scoring last year and averaging just over 37 points per game. Bowie brings a different type of offense that will lead to greater creativity.

“Coach Bowie comes from a background that I’m very familiar with,” Patterson said. “He plays an explosive style and brand of football, and I’m looking forward to him bringing that here.”

Patterson, a defensive-minded head coach, is going through his third offensive coordinator in his three years at ACU. Notably, the Patterson and Bowie dynamic goes back to 2012. Patterson was defensive coordinator while Bowie was the offensive graduate assistant coach at University of West Virginia.

A new season is bringing some additional new faces. Following the trend of many NCAA Football Championship Subdivision schools, ACU enters the offseason looking into the transfer portal. The team added nine new transfers this spring.

Former Tulane University quarterback Carson Haggard was leader at his Miami high school, with 3000 passing yards and 35 touchdowns while only giving up six interceptions. Despite the ACU starting QB spot looking to be pretty locked with the continued presence of rising senior Maverick McIvor, Haggard’s quick decision-making and athleticism will make him a great secondary option.

Another notable addition on the offensive side, wide receiver J.J. Henry, comes from University of Mississippi.

“I am excited to play a bit more,” said Henry, junior from McKinney. “I cannot wait to show some more of my raw talent and abilities and help this team win.”

The 5’9″, 170-lbs. receiver who can play the inside slot position or outside will prove valuable in offensive coordinator Rick Bowie’s new playmaking scheme.

Some notable defensive signings include Javen Ware, safety out of Texas State University, defensive end Chris Wright from University of North Texas, cornerback Marvin Covington, out of University of New Mexico, and R.J. Myles Jr., a linebacker out of University of Northern Illinois.

ACU will look to face off against a prominent Texas opponent in week one. To start the season, a drive down the road to take on the Texas Tech University Red Raiders on Aug. 31, in Lubbock.