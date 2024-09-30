Gallery: Hispanos Unidos hosts Entra a La Plaza to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The student cultural group Hispanos Unidos hosted a night of celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month, inviting students, faculty, staff, and the city of Abilene for Entra a La Plaza. The event featured food and desserts from Takos Locos and Mary’s Paleteria, free for the first 500 students. Various hosts set up experience stations featuring flower crowns, Loteria, face painting and a petting zoo. The officers of the Hispanos Unidos organized raffles, served pupusas and danced to the music.