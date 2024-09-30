The Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Woman’s Tennis concludes Wildcat Invitational with Sunday matches
Hebe Toyos, senior from Mutxamel, Spain, celebrates after point. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Gallery: Woman’s Tennis concludes Wildcat Invitational with Sunday matches

by Leave a Comment

The Wildcats held their annual Wildcat Invitational this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The tournament included players from Texas Tech, SMU, Texas State, UTEP, New Mexico State, UTSA and Tarleton.

About Steven Infante

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Woman’s Tennis concludes Wildcat Invitational with Sunday matches