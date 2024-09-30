Hebe Toyos, senior from Mutxamel, Spain, celebrates after point. (Photo by Steven Infante) Gallery: Woman’s Tennis concludes Wildcat Invitational with Sunday matches September 30, 2024 by Steven Infante Leave a Comment The Wildcats held their annual Wildcat Invitational this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The tournament included players from Texas Tech, SMU, Texas State, UTEP, New Mexico State, UTSA and Tarleton. Jess Board, freshman from Sale, Australia, prepares to serve the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Alice Klinteby, junior from Falkenberg, Sweden, runs to hit the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Jess Board, freshman from Sale, Australia, hits the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Jess Board, freshman from Sale, Australia, serves the ball to her opponent. (Photo by Steven Infante) Alice Klinteby, junior from Falkenberg, Sweden, returns the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Alice Klinteby, junior from Falkenberg, Sweden, hits the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Jess Board, freshman from Sale, Australia, jumps to hit the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Hebe Toyos, senior from Mutxamel, Spain, returns the ball to the opponent. (Photo by Steven Infante) Eva Arranz, senior from Valladolid, Spain, serves the ball to opponent. (Photo by Steven Infante) Eva Arranz, senior from Valladolid, Spain, attempts to return the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante) Hebe Toyos, senior from Mutxamel, Spain, celebrates after point. (Photo by Steven Infante) Alice Klinteby, junior from Falkenberg, Sweden, forehands the ball. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.