Gallery: Annual Homecoming parade brings alumni back to campus

The annual Homecoming parade started off game day with excitement and tradition on Saturday morning. Various sororities, fraternities, and campus organizations showcased their creative floats while handing out candy to excited children. This year’s winners are as follows:
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by me, visit: DanielCurd.com
