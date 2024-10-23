The Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Annual Homecoming parade brings alumni back to campus
The women of Omicron Xi Chi dance in the Homecoming Parade. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Gallery: Annual Homecoming parade brings alumni back to campus

by and Leave a Comment

The annual Homecoming parade started off game day with excitement and tradition on Saturday morning. Various sororities, fraternities, and campus organizations showcased their creative floats while handing out candy to excited children. This year’s winners are as follows:

  • Fraternities
    • 1st – Gamma Sigma Phi
    • 2nd – Trojans
  • Sororities
    • 1st – Sigma Theta Chi
    • 2nd – Ko Jo Kai
  • Student Organizations 
    • 1st – International Students Association
    • 2nd – Hispanos Unidos

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by me, visit: DanielCurd.com

About Sarah Thompson

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Annual Homecoming parade brings alumni back to campus