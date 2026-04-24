Gallery: Theatre department performs spring musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

The performers and spelling bee contestants sing while gazing at the prize. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

The Department of Theatre’s 2026 spring musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” will run April 23-26 at the Williams Performing Arts Center’s Fulks Theatre. Directed by Joey Banks, with assistant director Alex Dulske, music director Dr. Chris Hollingsworth and choreographer Macayla Brown, the production features audience participation in the spelling bee. Audience members will be provided dinner at Saturday night’s show. Tickets are available online or by calling 325-674-278.