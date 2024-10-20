Gallery: Homecoming Carnival features local businesses and student entrepreneurs

Friday’s Homecoming Carnival showcased local businesses like the Abilene Axe Company and Bahama Bucks, along with members of the Griggs Center’s Founders Club. Small businesses like Elegant Thread, Izz’s Pup Shop and Purple Outfitters put their marketing skills into practice. Additionally, the Carnival had an array of inflatable obstacle courses, bounce-houses and rock-climbing activities for Alumni and children to engage with. The men of Nu Kappa Psi and the women of Omicron Xi Chi served the community and Alumni with hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and beverages.