Gallery: Oh, how the stages have turned; Freaky Friday set for performances during Homecoming

The Department of Theatre is bringing the classic body-swap comedy “Freaky Friday” to the stage for this year’s homecoming musical. With performances scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and a matinee show on Sunday at 2 p.m., the production promises an exciting twist on the Disney story. The musical follows the chaotic and humorous journey of a mother and daughter who, through an unexpected magical event, end up switching bodies and learning to walk in each other’s shoes.