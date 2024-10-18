The Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Oh, how the stages have turned; Freaky Friday set for performances during Homecoming
Katherine Blake, played by Ella Root, cheers on top of the kitchen table as she prepares for her wedding. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Oh, how the stages have turned; Freaky Friday set for performances during Homecoming

by Leave a Comment

The Department of Theatre is bringing the classic body-swap comedy “Freaky Friday” to the stage for this year’s homecoming musical. With performances scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and a matinee show on Sunday at 2 p.m., the production promises an exciting twist on the Disney story. The musical follows the chaotic and humorous journey of a mother and daughter who, through an unexpected magical event, end up switching bodies and learning to walk in each other’s shoes.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by me, visit: DanielCurd.com

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Oh, how the stages have turned; Freaky Friday set for performances during Homecoming