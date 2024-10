The Wildcats played against Utah Tech on Thursday, ending in a loss, 3-0. This marks the team’s fourth loss in a row, putting them 3-6 in conference play and 8-12 overall. The game lasted for 3 sets, concluding with 21-25, 22-25 and 25-27. The team is set to face off in another home game this Monday against Tarleton State at 6 p.m..