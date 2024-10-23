Typical week of small-group Chapels show wide variety

In early October, student reporters from the Media Writing course spread out over the ACU campus to listen and experience the full spectrum of Small Group Chapels, most of which meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesday or Thursday mornings. The university website says, “Students are able to create Small Group Chapels around their faith denominations, social clubs, residence halls, arts and culture, social justice causes, and many other interests.”

From eight students learning about biblical ecology to hundreds of student-athletes listening to President Phil Schubert talk about relationships, here’s what we found:

Band Chapel

Attendance: 20

Announcements: None

Singing: None

Prayer: 15 minutes while walking as directed by Macey Bridgeman.

Main message: After gathering in the band hall of Williams Performing Arts Center, Bridgeman suggested that audience members experiment with where and how they pray, not just in places of solitude but also in places of nature. Then everyone walked to the back patio, and she offered a choice of walking either around the Lunsford Trail or through the labyrinth east of Hunter Welcome Center. Students received their Chapel credit as soon as they arrived back at the HWC, but no one left the labyrinth until all were ready to go.

Describe the vibe: “I’ve never walked on a labyrinth. It’s definitely a different way of praying… Normally you’re in like a solitude-like quiet place by yourself, so being around others outside with the chaos of movement, it’s – it changes things up – but it’s interesting. It’s different,” said freshman Andrew Kuykendall, computer science major from Plano.

If this were a Netflix promo: Experimental, Amusing, Fun

Media Writing student Gabriel McCracken attended on Oct. 3.

Black Student Union

Attendance: 39

Announcements: 2 minutes

Singing: The singing was choir-like, with a lot of voices and tones, and included, “Faithful is our God” by Hezekiah Walker. It was a sound common in Black Baptist churches.

Prayer: 1 minute led by Courtney String, BSU chaplain

Main message: Today’s BSU Chapel didn’t have a message. The morning’s main event was Bible trivia meant to promote BSU’s upcoming game night. Sponsors of the group are Dr. Ramonica Scott, Roz Evans, Eric Mallet, Dr. GaBrielle Mallet and Aaliyah Ogletree.

Describe the vibe: “Today BSU was good! People were so competitive trying to remember names in the Bible. It was so funny and had everyone laughing and learning at the same time,” said freshman Chasity Gibson, a psychology major from Atlanta.

If this were a Netflix promo: Energetic, passionate, community.

Media Writing student Miarae Ramirez attended on Oct. 3.

Cycling: A spiritually-focused group exercise class

Attendance: 25

Announcements: 12 minutes

Singing: 55 minutes of a lively mixture of pop and Christian rock.

Prayer: 3 minutes led by Taylor Parrish, the cycling coach, who is a graduate thesis coordinator.

Main message: Parrish spoke for 8 minutes with a reminder that Jesus is always present, even in our messiest moments. In moments of grief, she said she reminds herself of God’s unconditional presence. “God is with us through our mess,” Parrish said. Quoting Matthew 1:23, prophesying Jesus to be born and called Emmanuel, she said the world into which he came was far from perfect. “Jesus was born into a mess, and Jesus came to be with me in my mess, Parrish said. She also spoke of the power of liturgical prayer, citing a prayer that stems from the same verse: “Inhale – with Emmanuel, exhale – with God within us.”

Describe the vibe: “I feel spiritually and physically refreshed,” said Hailey Bangert, a speech pathology major from Austin.

If this were a Netflix promo: Sweaty, challenging, rewarding.

Media Writing student Callie Leverett attended on Oct. 3.

Ecology of the Bible

Attendance: 8

Announcements: None

Singing: None

Prayer: 2 minutes

Main message: Zach McCartney spoke for 12 minutes in which he compared Jesus being called “living water,” and the importance of naturally occurring “living,” or moving water. He pointed out the importance of finding natural spring water versus the cisterns used in biblical times, as in Jeremiah 2:13, saying, “A spring of living water is better than a dirty well of water on the ground that is full of poop.” McCartney said the Jewish festival Sukkoth, or the Festival of Booths, not only celebrated the time in the wilderness, but the coming of the rainy season as seen in Leviticus 23:39-41. “They would shake palm branches for 7 days, which sound like . . . rain! It’s a reminder of what’s to come after the time of drought,” he said. McCartney concluded that Jesus is better than any water people can find in the world because he quenches thirst forever. “We come to Jesus for the stuff that gives life abundantly, not the crappier stuff we can get in the world,” he said.

Describe the vibe: “I really enjoy how this Chapel is a small group of people. I think it’s so different from the main Chapel and I like how it’s more in-depth with the symbolism of nature in the Bible,” said sophomore Halea Ventura, a psychology major from Kauai, Hawaii.

If this were a Netflix promo: Calm, intriguing, nature.

Media Writing student Madeline Bryant attended on Oct. 3.

Office of Spiritual Life

Attendance: 38

Announcements: 5 minutes

Singing: None, but music was played as students were arriving.

Prayer: 4 minutes, split up into small groups. Prayer leaders included Nathan Kranz, Peyton Deffenbaugh, Frank Matovu, Anahi King, Londyn Gray and Takuma Tsuneki.

Main message: Matovu led one small group discussion for 25 minutes in which he asked four questions. The discussion was mainly about discernment between Christian and non-Christian relationships. Matuvo talked about specific relationships in our lives that we find important. He asked, “What relationships are really important in your life where if you lost that, you would be devastated?” When speaking about the importance of family, Matovu said not every family is supportive. “And it’s a blessing to have such a family because not all families have that kind of intimacy and love,” he said. One student mentioned receiving a sister’s advice, which made Matovu wonder if good advice can come from those who don’t identify as Christians. “That put a thought into my mind about your sister giving you advice leading you back to God,” he said. “Not all people have sisters or parents that are Christian, but they still have to go there for advice. So can we get advice that is good but not Christian?”

Describe the vibe: “I thought it was good. I liked how there was small groups where we could really open up and discuss the questions in a more intimate environment. I also liked the donuts,” said Lauren Satori, freshman marketing major from Austin.

If this were a Netflix promo: Encouraging, calm, intellectual.

Media Writing student Katelyn Mimms attended on Oct. 3.

Real Estate & Banking Society (REBS)

Attendance: 35

Announcements: 3 minutes

Singing: None

Prayer: 1 minute, led by Abbi Baker.

Main message: Market associates Trey Godspeed and Carter Sells spoke for 17 minutes and answered questions for 11 minutes. They discussed their experience working for Holt Lunsford Commercial. They dove deeper into the services, contractor realm, cost approach, real estate and the life and community that embodies the company. One of them said, “Even if this isn’t the specific path of business you want to take, you can still learn and apply this information wherever you end up.”

Describe the vibe: “I thought it was really informative about commercial real estate,” one student said.

If this were a Netflix promo: Serious, informative, brief.

Media Writing student Emma Bullock attended on Oct. 3

Red Thread Movement

Sponsor: Dr. Malcom Scott

Attendance: 16

Announcements: 5 minutes

Singing: 5 minutes of gentle, soft worship music songs played in the background including “What a Beautiful Name,” sung by Brooke Ligertwood and Hillsong Worship.

Prayer: None

Main message: Lanaya Odom Johnson of Residence Life talked for 18 minutes about femicide, raising awareness of the problem and its global impact through a Christian perspective. She said the progress of the world often seems to disregard the pain and struggles faced by families of femicide victims. “The world moves for everyone else, but not for the families of the victims,” she said. That makes speaking out essential for raising awareness. Johnson said, “I feel like talking about it and getting it out there helps prevent it, bring awareness, and so people in general know that.” Johnson wants victims’ families to feel supported around the world. “We support you, we see you, and we also want to prevent femicide as much as we can,” she said.

Describe the vibe: “I didn’t know what to expect, but the group was extremely welcoming, and the topics were informative and interesting. I will definitely go back next week,” said senior Annie Kay Palasota, a senior advertising and public relations major from Denton.

If this were a Netflix promo: Reflective, impactful, compassionate.

Media Writing student Lilly Wilson attended on Oct. 3.

Smith Adams

Attendance: 7

Announcements: 2 minutes

Singing: None

Prayer: None together, but some individuals broke away to meditate alone.

Main message: The main message was on Ecclesiastes, but it was a video message rather than face to face. The video that was shown on a TV screen gave an overview of the chapter. At the video’s conclusion, a verse was read. Finally, the Chapel credit QR code was shown.

Describe the vibe: “The Chapel was such a community feel. Very welcoming and peaceful,” said sophomore Emma Shackelford, a child and family services major from Lodi, California

If this were a Netflix promo: Mellow, tranquil, peaceful.

Media Writing student Zion Webb attended on Oct. 3.

True Spirituality: Becoming a Romans 12 Christian

Attendance: 16

Announcements: 1 minute

Singing: None

Prayer: 2 silent minutes, followed by a minute of closing prayer from Wesley Mullens, a business management major from Worcestershire England.

Main message: Mullens spoke for 20 minutes, discussing the concept of total commitment to God, comparing positive and negative commitment and how true commitment is about wisdom and surrender. He said, “Total commitment is more about being wise than it is about being smart.” Mullens also illustrated the idea of negative commitment using a scene from “Peter Pan” in which Captain Hook is defeated. “Oh, I’m a codfish,” Mullens quoted Hook, and that’s a good example of negative commitment. Wesley said people often think total commitment will lead to personal loss. “We live as though total commitment would be a crushing blow to ourselves,” he said.

If this were a Netflix promo: Calm, interactive, friendly.

Describe the vibe: “I thought it was inspirational Chapel, I really enjoyed the message and felt like today’s Chapel really spoke to me personally,” said sophomore Robert Sale, an environmental science major from Houston.

Media Writing student Colby Matzner attended on Oct. 3.

3:16 Chapel

Sponsor: Dr. John Homer for computer science majors

Attendance: 19

Announcements: 1 minute

Prayer: None

Main message: Dr. Brent Reeves talked for 13 minutes about 2 Timothy 3:16 and the different ways to view scripture: as a blueprint, a rulebook, a history book, a moralistic folklore or as a story. Reeves said he is trying to find the message of the Bible that his father found. “He came to the conclusion that it’s in the Bible because it’s true,” Reeves said, and his father believes that the Bible is God showing how he loves humans. The verse of the day says, “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness.” Reeves said he found that list of uses “absolutely fascinating.”

Describe the vibe: “He shows us as Christians how we are supposed to act as Christians, especially to non-believers,” said sophomore Jackson Bone, a computer science major from Fort Worth.

If this were a Netflix promo: Quirky, calm, simple.

Media Writing student Tyler Rog attended on Oct. 3.

African Students Association

Attendance: 17

Announcements: 5 minutes

Singing: None

Prayer: None

Main message: Attendees played the “taxi game” for 15 minutes, and then Nina (??) talked for 4 minutes about why no sermon was being presented. “It’s not ’cause I’m trying to be lazy, it’s really because I just feel like my heart isn’t in the right place to tell y’all anything about the Lord,” she said. The taxi game consisted of two people sitting in chairs, one in front of the other, and playing the part of passenger and taxi driver. The passenger acted like a Bible character and the driver had to guess who that character was.

Describe the vibe: “ASA Chapel was OK; it was fun to play the games. If only the instructions were more clear – but it was fun. I’d go again. That’s like my third time,” said junior Anaia Mosley, a social work major from Fort Worth.

If this were a Netflix promo: Silly, quirky, personal.

Media Writing student Nataly Zuniga attended on Oct. 8.

All-Athletics

Attendance: 500-600

Announcements: 4 minutes

Singing: None

Prayer: 1 minute by Cindy Williams, a student-athlete

Main message: Dr. Phil Schubert, ACU president, spoke for 14 minutes, suggesting that with a firm foundation in God, you can endure trials and tribulations without your identity in Christ being shaken. He said relationships formed at ACU by student-athletes will last for the rest of their lives. “I tell people often, when you choose ACU as a college, you’re not making a four-year decision,” Schubert said. “You’re making a 40-year decision. And you guys may understand that better than anybody else on this campus because of the friendships that go deep and take you to places in your preparation for athletics that a lot of times other students and other people don’t go.” He encouraged his audience not to let one mistake affect the trajectory of their entire day. “There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and as humans, we have a tendency to, during any one of those periods, focus on the 10-second part of the day that did not go well,” he said. Shubert said to remember and reflect on one phrase that summed up his message: “You can lose your ship without losing your soul.”

Describe the vibe: “I really enjoyed the message from Chapel today from Dr. Schubert. The story of Paul and the ship, and of course just being there with all of my fellow athletes was wonderful,” said junior Emma Nylund, a, nursing major from San Antonio.

If this were a Netflix promo: Unifying, inspiring, humorous.

Media Writing student Baylie Simon attended on Oct. 8.

American Society of Civil Engineering

Attendance: 11

Announcements: 1 minute by Zeke Whisenhunt

Singing: None

Prayer: None

Main message: Whisenhunt, introducing the Chapel for the semester, said, “We want to get into deeper conversations this semester.” He said the main point was that “in seasons of persecution, King Jesus is with you and loves you.” The group is working through the book of Hebrews. A 15-minute video by Dr. Derwin Gray of Transformation Church focused on the concept that “Jesus wants us to know him” as he knew his people when he was on Earth. A key passage was Hebrews 1:1-3. Gray touched on several points for Christians, including how God will protect his people, how “he sustains all things,” and how God wants to be with his people. Gray said that God wants his people to focus on his presence – not always rushing through life to get where we are going. Whisenhunt broke down the video after it ended, showing how it applied to their lives as engineering students. “There is always a promise of things to come, there is hope in the future because God is with us,” he said.

Describe the vibe: “Chapel today was insightful and welcoming. I want to make this a part of my weekly routine and be a part of ASCE Chapel moving forward,” said one attending student as he rushed out.

If it were a Netflix Promo: Comforting, encouraging, insightful.

Media Writing student Roman Raffaeli attended on Oct. 8.

Baptist Student Ministry Bible Study

Attendance: 32

Announcements: 4 minutes

Singing: None

Prayer: None

Main message: Matthew Broyles, a pastor at First Baptist Church of Abilene, led a discussion about the parables of Jesus. The message is not that life should be fair, he said, and not even to compare your life and story to others at all, but to have grace. Broyles referenced the story of the vineyard laborers in Matthew 20:1-16. Even though they all began working in the vineyard at different times, they were all paid the same at the end of the day. Those who worked a single hour got the same pay as others who put in more hours, which was infuriating to the longest workers.

Describe the vibe: “It was very quiet and peaceful, no one really spoke. I think it was because we had a guest speaker,’’ said freshman Kat Jones, an undecided major from Dallas.

If this were a Netflix promo: Mellow, reflective, tranquility.

Media Writing student Fermin Moreno attended on Oct. 8.

Biology Department

Attendance: 50

Announcements: 5 minutes

Singing: 5 minutes for the worship song “Goodness of God’’ by Bethel Music and Jenn Johnson. A contemporary Christian song was played on speakers to close the service.

Main message: Yourim Cho, a biology major, talked for 20 minutes to persuade attendees to participate in biology research programs within the department. She said participating can help form valuable connections. “This is a great opportunity to make connections with your professors in the biology department,’’ Cho said. She said students will learn skills that they can apply in their future careers. “The research program has helped me learn lab, research and presentation skills,’’ she said.

During the message she talked about the different research topics they have done during the program. “There is a Biology Research class that is a one-hour-credit course where you are doing a hands-on research project,’’ said Yourim Cho.

Describe the vibe: “I thought it was very informative and highlighted the opportunities that the major has to offer for those interested in research,” said Avery Williams a sophomore biology major from Abilene, Texas.

If this were a Netflix promo: Informative, businesslike, welcoming.

Media Writing student Ashley Marchant attended on Oct. 8.

Center for Women in Christian Ministry

Attendance: 12

Announcements: 6 minutes

Singing: None

Prayer: 3 minutes total led by Grace Sukach at the beginning and end

Main message: Holly Racca, a guest speaker who is children’s minister at Southern Hills Church of Christ, talked for about 20 minutes about her journey as a woman in ministry and some of the hardships she faced at the beginning of her career. After Racca graduated from ACU with a children’s ministry degree in 2013, she struggled to find a job in children’s ministry and had to switch to youth ministry, which she originally didn’t want to do. “I accepted the job and then fell in love with youth ministry that summer,” she said. Racca said that over the years Southern Hills has become a completely different church and has changed for the better. “When I started, there was nothing women could do on stage,” she said. She encouraged the group to stick with their churches through hard times and said that in her experience staying was always worth it. “Staying somewhere, where it’s not perfect, has been really important for me and choosing, when things are hard, to not quit,” Racca said.

Describe the vibe: “It was just really cool hearing Holly’s stories because I feel like it gave me confidence to know that wherever I go God can use me, no matter what other people think,” said Peyton Deffenbaugh from Argyle, who is earning a master of divinity degree.

If this were a Netflix promo: Inviting, wholesome, cheerful.

Media Writing student Makayla Clayton attended on Oct. 8.

Chemistry/Biochemistry Department

Attendance: 38

Announcements: 2 minutes

Singing: 2 minutes were spent on “The Lord in His Holy Temple,” which was sung three times at the beginning middle and end of the devotional.

Prayer: 2 minutes led by Dr. Greg Powell

Main message: Dr. Cynthia Powell’s main point, as described through the story of Habakkuk, was that despite what it may look like, God is in control and love will win. Cynthia Powell shared a personal belief she has in regard to God. “One of the reasons that I believe in God is that I can’t live without the uncertainty that love doesn’t win,” she said. Cynthia Powell said one of the important attributes of Habakkuk, his patience, is something that many Christians should seek to follow. “It’s an attitude that Habakkuk has, of waiting attentively and never wavering,” she said, and that means even when events look unfair. “You can trust that God has a plan . . . knowing that at the end of the day, justice and love will win,” she said.

Describe the vibe: “I enjoyed the traditional aspect of the song, and I loved how Dr. (Cynthia) Powell took that traditional aspect and applied it to our lives today,” said sophomore Peyton Marchand from Holiday.

If this were a Netflix promo: Community-driven, calming, restoring.

Media Writing student Gabe Devries attended on Oct. 8

Cycling: A spiritually-focused group exercise class

Attendance: 27

Announcements: 2 minutes

Singing: No singing, but a mix of upbeat secular and Christian music was played throughout.

Prayer: 2 minutes led by instructor Taylor Parrish

Main message: Parrish spent 5-7 minutes talking through her message, which was “We are loved and seen by God.” She talked about the name of Jesus and how it got her through a rough time in her life, because Jesus’ name is love. She went straight into prayer after reciting three verses: Matthew 1:23, John 1:14, Ephesians 1:4-5.

Describe the vibe: “It was a really great workout. Because she was so tired by the end of it you could tell [the speaker] was really honest and vulnerable about it,” said sophomore Micaela Treder, a psychology major from Oakdale, Minnesota.

If this were a Netflix Promo: Sweaty, energetic, intense.

Media Writing student Sarah Bezerra attended on Oct. 8.

Kingdom Justice Initiative

Attendance: 9

Announcements: None

Singing: None

Prayer: 1 minute in closing led by the chaplain, junior Ashton Martin, a psychology major from Abilene.

Main message: Vice President Brinkley Zielinski spent 8 minutes speaking about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict war on the anniversary of when it started. She said the Gaza Strip is now a graveyard for thousands of children and Israeli attacks have killed at least 10,000 children. She cited an estimate that a Palestinian child is killed every 15 minutes. “I am going to let that sit for a minute,” Zielinski said. Following her, Chaplain Ashton Martin led in 12 minutes of debate around Proverbs 31: 8 – 9: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poorly.” Thinking of both the war and that verse, Emy Julianna Pablico, a senior political major from Abilene, said, “For me it’s just a good reminder to always be looking out for someone, for those who are, like, in the minority or need help and to be looked out for.” She emphasized the importance of using your voice when others can’t. “A lot of times I just like to hear different sides of people’s stories,” Pablico said. “And so I think choosing to sacrifice some of your time to help advocate for others can really help you learn how to have empathy and also selflessness in your body, tongue, time, and your hands.

Describe the vibe: “I think it was very informative on what is going on in Palestine and just really gives us a chance to kinda catch up on the news and what’s going on,” said junior Katie Averette, a liberal studies major from Big Spring.

If this were a Netflix promo: Inspirational, calm, informative.

Media Writing student Callie Kutz attended on Oct. 8.

Theatre Department

Attendance: 35

Announcements: Dawne Swearingen-Meeks spent 2 minutes introducing the speaker.

Singing: None

Prayer: Arlene Kasselman spent 2 minutes in prayer.

Main message: Kasselman, owner of a local bookstore and a former ACU staff member, talked for 25 minutes about how at this stage of life students are going through pilgrimage and transformation so they should mark the seasons of life and celebrate them. She asked the audience to share a story of transformation and how they have overcome that. “What does pilgrimage look like?” she asked. “Now we have gone and opened some space for vulnerability without looking you in the eye and saying, ‘Tell me your darkest secret.’ ” For Kasselman, pilgrimage is a book to which she raises an annual toast. “Pilgrimage for me is reading one particular book that I have . . . it’s written by Henri Nouwen,” she said. “And it calls me back to what it looks like to make my way in the world and calling me back to humility when I forget.” Kasselman said Jesus meets us on our pilgrimage when we sit with him and tell ourselves that will we change and become more like him. “That becomes part of our pilgrimage,” she said. “When Jesus meets us where we are and we can mark this time every year and go, ‘This is gonna be a little sacred space for me to be more and more transformed into the image of God.’ ”

Describe the vibe: “The Chapel made me feel at peace with time moving fast. In a time when graduation looms, Arlene reminded me to mark the seasons,” said senior Haven Foster, a theatre major from Dallas.

If this were a Netflix promo: Calming, nostalgic, celebratory.

Media Writing student Raylia Thompson attended on Oct. 8

Worship Night at Hillcrest

Attendance: 12

Singing: 32 minutes

Main message: None

Prayer: None

If this were a Netflix promo: Calm, brotherhood, chill.

Media Writing student Tyson Williams attended on the evening of Oct. 3.