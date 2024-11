The men’s basketball team lost its first game of the season, falling to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 79-56 on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. The Wildcats trailed in both halves, ending the first half 44-30 and concluding the second half 35-26. The team will host two games this week, facing McMurry on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Texas State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m..