The Optimist
You are here: Home / News / Gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Texas State
Leonardo Bettiol, junior forward from Roncade, Italy, attempts a shot while surrounded by defenders. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Texas State

by Leave a Comment

The Wildcats won their game on Saturday afternoon against the Texas State Bobcats with a final score of 72-60. The Wildcats never fell behind during the match and are set to face off against Kennesaw State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

About Steven Infante

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / News / Gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Texas State