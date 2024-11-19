Gallery: Men’s basketball takes down Texas State

The Wildcats won their game on Saturday afternoon against the Texas State Bobcats with a final score of 72-60. The Wildcats never fell behind during the match and are set to face off against Kennesaw State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Nasir DeGruy, junior guard from New Orleans, Louisiana, jumps in the air while shooting a layup. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Leonardo Bettiol, junior forward from Roncade, Italy, attempts a shot while surrounded by defenders. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Nasir DeGruy, junior guard from New Orleans, Louisiana, dribbles past defender. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Sydney, Australia, drives past defender. (Photo by Steven Infante)
The team gathers together during a timeout. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Quion Williams, junior guard from Jonesboro, Arkansas, shoots over fallen opponent. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Leonardo Bettiol, junior forward from Roncade, Italy, battles opponent in the post. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Hunter Jack Madden, senior guard from Sydney, Australia, pushes past defender. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Christian Alston, freshman guard from Memphis, Tennessee, dribbles towards defender. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Quion Williams, junior guard from Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Rich Smith, junior guard from Bronx, New York, defend against opponent. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Dontrez Williams, freshman guard from Sikeston, Missouri, shoots a corner 3 pointer. (Photo by Steven Infante)
Rich Smith, junior guard from Bronx, New York, attempts to shoot past a defender. (Photo by Steven Infante)
