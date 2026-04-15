AES looks to bring students together with 70th annual intramural rodeo

The Agricultural and Environmental Sciences club will host its 70th annual intramural rodeo on Thursday at the Taylor Telecom Arena. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will start at 6 p.m.

Teams sign up in groups of four of the same gender with a total entry fee of $100 to participate in all events. The winners will each receive a buckle as their prize. The rodeo is a fundraiser for AES to cover club costs such as conference travel and equipment. Delaney Lechowit, vice president of the AES club, said the rodeo is a chance for anyone to participate, not just those with experience.

“The rodeo is a time to bring students who don’t usually interact with agriculture and animals to be able to give them that experience,” Lechowit said. “One of my favorite parts about the rodeo is being able to share my passion for agriculture with the other students of ACU, and it gives them an aspect of what my major is, what we really do, and what we really deal with.”

The rodeo is a fundraiser for AES to cover club costs such as conference travel and equipment. Lechowit, junior agribusiness major from Argyle, said the event benefits AES and its subclubs. In order to be a sub club, such as pre-vet or the riding team, students have to pay dues. By being under the AES club, they can participate in the rodeo and also benefit from its fundraising.

“[The proceeds] go right back to our club” said Lechowit, junior agribusiness major from Argyle. “The goal is always to make a profit. If we have enough money, then we’ll divide it to our sub clubs.”

Aside from being a fundraiser, the rodeo can serve as a way to invite people into a new environment, Lechowit said.

The women’s events include layered ribbon run, cow sorting, and goat tying, and the men’s events include wild sheep milking, double mugging, and steer saddling. The riding team will participate in a barrel race, a pickup man race, and will perform a drill pattern. It will also feature popular staples like barrel racing and other in-between events that involve audience participation.

Faith Edge, president of the AES club, said the rodeo involves a lot of planning, especially with the livestock committee.

“The cattle market has been really bad this year, so I called about twenty-five different people looking to find cows, because without the steers, we can’t do this,” said Edge, senior animal science major from Argyle. “I’m going to be in charge, making sure that we’re moving on time, that we’re getting things done, that people know what they’re doing, that the people are staying safe, and that the animals are staying safe.”

From coordinating the animals to getting advertising and sponsors, Edge has been working behind the scenes to ensure that the rodeo goes smoothly. She said prepping for the event is a group effort.

“Whatever I ask of the people of the club, I am also doing,” Edge said.

Lechowit and Edge have worked closely to plan the event. Lechowit said she helps support Edge and supports everyone else on the day of the rodeo.

“It’s pretty much being the right-hand man to my president, doing anything that she needs,” said Lechowit. “If anyone needs help with their specific jobs, we’re there. Rodeo day– a lot of setting up and making sure everything runs smoothly.”

During the event, a rodeo King and Queen will be named. Lechowit said this allows the fraternities and sororities to encourage their club to participate.

“For the girls, we’re doing a pie-eating contest, and for the guys, we’re doing a hay bale toss,” Lechowit said. “It’s just trying to get the presidents of the social clubs to participate, which will encourage their members to come and watch.”

The whole student body is encouraged to compete, not just members of social clubs and the riding team.

Tickets and registration can be found here.