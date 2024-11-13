The Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Men’s basketball wins against McMurry with triple-digit upset
Rich Smith, junior guard from Bronx, New York, makes a layup. (Photo by Makayla Clayton)

Gallery: Men’s basketball wins against McMurry with triple-digit upset

by Leave a Comment

The men’s basketball team won their second game of the season against the McMurry University War Hawks, ending with a triple-digit score of 101-55. The team will face off against Texas State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m..

About Makayla Clayton

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Men’s basketball wins against McMurry with triple-digit upset