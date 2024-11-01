Gallery: ResLife, CAB celebrate Halloween during first-ever Boo Bash

Residence Life and the Campus Activities Board teamed up to host Boo Bash on Halloween night, bringing students together for a night of spooky fun. The event featured a haunted house in the old Mabee Hall, a variety of game booths including bowling, ring toss and fishing for candy, as well as plenty of festive food. Students gathered in costumes to enjoy an evening of thrills, treats, and Halloween spirit.
Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by me, visit: DanielCurd.com
