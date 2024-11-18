Gallery: SGA, Student Life celebrate Christmas with annual Litmas event

Student Government Association and Student Life held their annual Litmas event Sunday night, featuring festive activities and live music. The event gathered students and community members from Abilene. Members of SGA served hot chocolate and apple cider, while various food trucks and pop-up vendors filled the campus mall. Santa Claus even made a guest appearance and visited with students throughout the night. As the evening progressed, live music began, with country music recording artist Curtis Grimes taking the stage to perform a mix of traditional Christmas carols and contemporary holiday hits. The tree lighting was a highlight of the night, as the towering tree was adorned with twinkling lights and decorations.