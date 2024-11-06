‘Abilene chose me’: New track head coach takes on first year with team

A historically rich track and field program is moving forward with an eye to the past. This summer, ACU hired Miles Smith as the 22nd head coach of the program.

“I didn’t choose ACU,” Smith said. “Abilene chose me.”

Coming from Purdue University, where he was an assistant sprint coach, Smith’s teams were filled with a multitude of athletes who excelled. He coached seven NCAA championship qualifiers and several all-Americans during his tenure.

“His infectious energy and passion, combined with his years of experience in developing young men and women on the track and in life, stood out during our search process,” said Zack Lassiter, vice president for athletics.

Coming in as one of the only African American coaches at the university, Smith said he is thankful to be considered for this role. Additionally, he considers this part of his nature one of his best attributes.

“Relatability is something that often brings relationships closer together,” Smith said. “Having kids that trust me is what I believe helps my coaching effectiveness.”

He attributes a lot of his success to being relatable and showing respect for the cultures of others, not just those who look like him.

Although Smith’s skills and gifts have shown prominently in his previous coaching career, Abilene is a fresh new project, and Smith recognizes the challenges ahead.

“You can’t turn ground beef into steak,” Smith said.

While he is excited about the opportunity to work with the current team, he said this year is a gauge to see where the program is.

Smith’s first full year of recruiting will follow this season, and during that time he can use that “infectious” nature to bring the athletes of the future in Abilene.

However, right now he has a job to do.

“I am excited for this year, to make this team better and to win,” Smith said.