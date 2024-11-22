Volleyball season ends for the Wildcats in Arlington

The Wildcats faced off against the top-seed University of Texas at Arlington Mavericks on Thursday night and lost in three sets as part of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

This was the Wildcats’ third matchup against UTA this season, and the previous two were losses in three sets each.

Hannah Gonzalez, sophomore middle blocker from Lucas, hit .412 in the match, with nine kills on 17 attempts.

This is the second consecutive year the Wildcats made the tournament, after losing to Stephen F. Austin University in the first round last year, participating as the eighth seed.

The team won two of its last three games before the tournament but had lost eight straight matches prior.

In her second year, Head Coach Ijeoma Moronu Alstrup coached a young team composed of only two seniors and six freshmen.

Bryley Steinhilber, senior outside hitter from Kennedale, and Madeline Guffy, senior setter from Krum, led the team throughout the season.

“They were both leaders for us on and off the court,” Moronu Alstrup said. “I think they both lead by example, just through their work ethic and just in general being good people. I think they’re really great people for the freshmen to look up to as seniors that never made anyone feel less than, but always kind of encouraged everyone to step up.”

Steinhilber said she is thankful for the team that has surrounded her this season, and how close they all are with each other.

“The relationships off the court are definitely way more important than on the court,” she said.

Steinhilber was named to the Second Team All-WAC Wednesday afternoon for the first time in her career. She was also named to the All-WAC Freshman Team in 2021.

Guffy reached the landmark of 2,000 career assists earlier in the season, but she said she could not have done it without her teammates.

“It felt really rewarding, but the only way I get assists is if they get kills,” Guffy said. “It’s not just a one-person thing. But it was really exciting, but I think it just shows how good of a team we are.”

Moronu Alstrup, Guffy and Steinhilber all agree that the team grew closer as the season progressed both on and off the court.

“You just get closer every day because you’re with each other every day,” Steinhilber said. “I feel like it’s gotten stronger for sure.”

The team will look to improve both in the spring season and the offseason, and will return in the fall with more veteran experience across the board.

“You never stop thinking about next season or the season after that in my position,” Moronu Alstrup said.