The Wildcats took on the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday, securing a decisive 24-0 victory in their first FCS playoff game. The win improves the Wildcats’ record to 9-4 and advances them to the second round of the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs. ACU will travel to face North Dakota State at the Fargodome on Saturday at 2 p.m., continuing its historic postseason run.