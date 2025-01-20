The Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: 24-Hour Musical ‘Emma!’ spins Austen classic in one day
Harriet, played by Sarah Gabel, sings to Emma, played by Lily Holmes, about her newfound crush. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: 24-Hour Musical ‘Emma!’ spins Austen classic in one day

by Leave a Comment

ACU’s Alpha Psi Omega chapter once again challenged itself to stage a full musical production in just 24 hours, this time choosing “Emma!” as its show. Adapted from Jane Austen’s classic novel, the story follows Emma Woodhouse, a self-appointed matchmaker whose well-intentioned plans often lead to comic misunderstandings and romantic entanglements. Proceeds from the performance will be donated to Living Water International, which supports the construction of water wells in Africa.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by me, visit: DanielCurd.com

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: 24-Hour Musical ‘Emma!’ spins Austen classic in one day