Gallery: 24-Hour Musical ‘Emma!’ spins Austen classic in one day

ACU’s Alpha Psi Omega chapter once again challenged itself to stage a full musical production in just 24 hours, this time choosing “Emma!” as its show. Adapted from Jane Austen’s classic novel, the story follows Emma Woodhouse, a self-appointed matchmaker whose well-intentioned plans often lead to comic misunderstandings and romantic entanglements. Proceeds from the performance will be donated to Living Water International, which supports the construction of water wells in Africa.
