Gallery: Men’s basketball falls to UT Arlington in overtime

The Wildcats took on UT Arlington at Moody Coliseum on Saturday, falling 79-76 in a close overtime loss. The back-and-forth game saw neither team gain more than a nine-point lead, with ACU forcing overtime after a late 3-pointer by Hunter Jack Madden. Quion Williams led the Wildcats with 19 points, but UTA capitalized at the free-throw line, making 16 of 25 attempts compared to ACU’s 5 of 7. The loss drops ACU to 9-12 overall and 1-5 in WAC play. The Wildcats will now hit the road for three straight games, beginning with Cal Baptist on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9 p.m..
