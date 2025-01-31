Gallery: Women’s basketball falls to California Baptist in close 87-84 battle

The Wildcats faced off against the California Baptist University Lancers at Moody Coliseum on Thursday, falling in a close 87-84 matchup. Erin Woodson led ACU with a career-high 23 points, hitting six three-pointers to help keep the Wildcats within reach throughout the game. Bella Earle contributed 18 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists, while Emma Troxell added 16 points and six rebounds. ACU erased multiple deficits, including a 12-point gap in the second quarter, but CBU’s 15 made three-pointers and key free throws in the final moments secured the win. The Wildcats, now 13-9 overall and 2-5 in WAC play, will return to Moody Coliseum next Thursday for a 6 p.m. game against Utah Tech.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.