Wildcats snap losing streak with conference win over Tarleton

A 19-0 run spanning portions of both halves propelled the Wildcats into the victory column for the first time in over a month, beating Tarleton State 67-56 on Thursday night.

Head Coach Brette Tanner said his message to the team before the game was simple: “Deserve success.”

For the Wildcats, this was reflected in their energy and effort, as they held the Texans to just 27% shooting from the field.

Another key focus coming into the game was the team’s belief. Tanner said the Wildcats needed to return to their foundational principle in Mark 9:23: “All things are possible if you believe.”

One player who seemed to embrace that message was senior guard Hunter Jack Madden. Coming into the game, Madden had scored zero points in four of his last five outings, leading to his removal from the starting lineup.

However, Madden appeared to find his rhythm, hitting a crucial 3-pointer and finishing with nine points while posting a +9 on the court.

An emotional Tanner said Madden handled the recent adversity like a pro.

“I’m so proud of Hunter Jack Madden,” Tanner said. “For what he’s been through, that dude is one in a million. He didn’t fight me, and for him to go out there and play the way he did and not take a step back and own that for the team—that’s pretty special.”

Other key contributors in the win:

Leonardo Bettiol – 15 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST

Bradyn Hubbard – 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST

Quion Williams – 11 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST

“I’m proud of our team,” Tanner said. “We’ve gone through a lot over the last few weeks with all of the travel and some other things, so to continue to fight and play as hard as our guys have is a testament to this program.”

Tanner said he is finally back to coaching the way he wants to, and the team is playing with the confidence they had back before the break.

The Wildcats received a much-needed boost, improving to 9-11 overall and 1-4 in Western Athletic Conference play. They will host the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Moody Coliseum.