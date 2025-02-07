The Optimist
The Men of Gamma Sigma Phi celebrate their victory. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Gallery: Gamma Sigma Phi ekes out narrow victory in 49-47 intramural basketball win

The GSP–Swishers of Men played the Fighting Old Heads in an intramural basketball game last Thursday, winning 49-47 with a game-winning three-pointer from Josh Lloyd. The contest was part of the ongoing intramural schedule, and games will continue in the coming weeks as teams compete for standings.

 

Correction Feb. 7, 2025: An earlier version of this article mistakenly identified the opponent as Slimeball. The correct opponent was The Fighting Old Heads.

