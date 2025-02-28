The Optimist
Members of Sub T-16 watch the men's basketball team take on Southern Utah. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

Gallery: Greek Life takes center court during Thursday’s basketball game

Greek Life organizations were in the spotlight during last Thursday’s men’s basketball game against Southern Utah. Before the game started, students lined up at the tailgate for free Raising Cane’s. Greek life organizations filled Moody Coliseum, while the fraternity Sub T-16 stood in the Wildcat Den. During halftime, various challenges, including a puppy race, gave club members opportunities to represent and win prizes for their organizations.

