21st Annual Autism Extravaganza brings awareness, community

Region 14 Education Service Center (ESC) hosted the 21st Annual Autism Extravaganza at the Hunter Welcome Center on March 5 with over 350 in attendance. This event was free to attend and provided a multitude of resources and insights for educators, professionals, families and community members about Autism Spectrum Disorder and those living in a neurodivergent world.

Amber Davies serves as the Region 14 ESC’s Autism and speech-language pathology consultant. She is an ACU alumna for both undergrad in ‘05 and graduate school in ‘07 in the communication sciences and disorders program and master’s of speech-language pathology program.

“Our primary focus for this year’s event [was] fostering self-advocacy and enhancing communication skills within the autism community,” Davies said. “Through partnerships with local organizations and community partners, the event featured three keynote presenters and opportunities for networking and community building. Our speakers are leading voices in self-advocacy and communication strategies for individuals with autism.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), data indicates that one in 36 children in the U.S. have an autism diagnosis. Information is constantly expanding and furthering education is necessary to best serve autistic individuals. This event brought together leading experts and community members to share knowledge, insights and strategies that are critical for fostering independence and improving the quality of life for autistic individuals.

“Self-advocacy and communication are two pivotal areas in supporting people with autism,” Davies said. “Many individuals on the spectrum face challenges in expressing themselves and advocating for their needs. The Extravaganza’s keynote speakers, who are experts and individuals with lived experiences, provide valuable insights and practical tools to help families, educators and caregivers better support these areas of development.”

This year’s event included three guest speakers. The first was Aimee Day, Director of Person-centered Practices and Family Outreach at Texas A&M University, Ty Day, an Autism self-advocate, and Dr. Layne Pethick, Region 10 ESC Behavior and Autism Master Consultant. Aimee and Ty are mother and son, and their presentations expanded on the frustrations autistic children often feel related to being misunderstood. Dr. Pethick taught brain research in autism that shows incredible benefits through movement, exercise and play.

Hollie Reese M.S., CCC-SLP, College Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and Co-Program Director for the Abilene division: MS-SLP, attended this event, and she said her biggest takeaway was gaining a deeper appreciation for the challenges and victories that come with navigating autism by listening to the firsthand experience of Aimee and Ty Day.

“I was inspired by the mother’s dedication, the son’s perspective on his own experiences and the importance of community support in their journey,” Reese said. “Their story reinforced the need for acceptance, patience and creating inclusive spaces where autistic individuals can thrive. I was also reminded of the importance of listening to autistic voices directly, valuing their strengths and ensuring they have opportunities to be heard and supported.”

This event also included a resource fair. Local organizations like the Betty Hardwick Center, Communities in Schools and Spectrum Connection were featured providing materials and goodies for those in attendance. The next scheduled gathering will be the 4th Annual Spectrum Connection Autism Walks on April 5 at Redbud Park.

“[Autism Extravaganza] has been a cornerstone for the autism community for over two decades, with each year providing crucial networking, learning and support opportunities,” Davies said. “At Region 14 ESC, we serve 42 school districts in the west Texas area and impact over 50,000 students. Our mission is “service for world-class schools”, and we do that by providing the most up-to-date training on evidence-based practices.”