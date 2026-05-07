Letter from the editor: Learning to lead

When I first stepped into The Optimist newsroom, I was a curious, anxious and passionate 18-year-old. I barely spoke during story pitch meetings and nervously awaited feedback from my editors. By the end of the year, I stepped into a new role: the leading voice of the publication.

Now, as a 20-year-old graduating senior, I have spent the past two years serving as editor in chief. In my time as EIC, I have seen the best and the worst of the university. I have reported on how the community unites and how controversy can create a divide. It is a responsibility that I have never taken lightly.

Even after spending countless hours in the newsroom, handling the pressure of stressful situations and opening myself up to constant criticism, I will be forever grateful for my experience. It has given me the perspective and confidence to help others.

Here are some of the greatest lessons I have learned.

Truth and empathy are not competing values

The pursuit of truth requires compassion, empathy and care for the people it impacts. We can seek the truth by holding people accountable and asking difficult questions while recognizing human imperfections. It is not always easy to balance, but it is vital to better connect with those who have different backgrounds or beliefs from ours.

In today’s society, information is available at our fingertips, but strong journalism requires more than facts. It requires storytelling and understanding. It requires us not to make assumptions about others. It requires us to find a way to connect with those we disagree with and tell their stories. We must listen to one another and look at issues from all perspectives.

Change is inevitable and produces growth

Growth requires us to step out of our comfort zones, get involved, and speak up for what we believe in, even when it’s scary. If I had not been open to new opportunities, such as taking on new roles or learning new skills, I would have missed out on the experiences that shaped me.

For example, I was named an executive producer on our 2024 live election show without having any major broadcast experience. However, I committed to the project and gained knowledge of production, which led me to discover my interest in multimedia journalism and anchoring. It was evidence that while we may not be prepared for changes or new responsibilities, sometimes all you have to do is just answer the Lord’s calling.

The Lord is faithful

Jesus tells his disciples in the Gospel of John that the world is full of trouble, but he has overcome the world. Every day, there is more evidence of the world’s brokenness. During my college years, I have seen the impact of sin, rejection and loss. But I am reminded that God is at work through it all.

Our plans and goals do not always align with what God has in store for our lives. We have to accept that we will struggle. Doors will open and close, friendships will be lost and gained and seasons of trial will test our faith. Life may not go as planned, but Jesus is present in the midst of it. That is where our faith becomes stronger, and we learn to lean on him. Our hope is not found in carefully constructed plans, but in the Creator of the universe who holds them all.

As I step away from The Optimist, I do so with deep gratitude for how the Lord has used my time to shape me into the person and journalist I am today. More importantly, it has given me some of my favorite memories and experiences.

To my team, thank you for being the hardest-working, most talented individuals I could have asked for and for making me excited to work every day. Your work often goes unnoticed by most, but I am incredibly appreciative of everything you do. Thank you for giving me grace as I grew alongside you. Thank you for being true friends who supported me through the highest of highs and lowest of lows. The Optimist became my home away from home and my second family.

It has been an honor to serve and represent a publication with such a rich, impactful history. It was the best three years, and I will never take it for granted.

Officially signing off,

Ashley Henderson, 2024-26 EIC