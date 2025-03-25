Gallery: GSP teams clash in friendly intramural soccer match

Last week, GSP-GAR faced off against the GSP-Ball Busters. In a landslide defeat, GAR beat the Ball Busters in their intramural soccer game with a final score of 7-2. Last night, the Ball Busters lost their game to Yunkins Goons 7-1.
Members of each team shake hands at the end of the match. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Cooper Gartrell, sophomore marketing major from Pearland, faces defenders on the field. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Members of GSP-Ball Busters regain possession of the ball. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Caleb Poe, sophomore civil engineering major from Lubbock, steals the ball. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
A member of GSP-GAR chases the ball across the field. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Caleb Poe, sophomore civil engineering major from Lubbock, maneuvers away from the defender. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
A member of GSP-GAR prepares to kick the ball. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Jackson Callaway, senior biology major from McKinney, receives a pass. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Titus McCarter, junior psychology major from Lakeland, Florida celebrates. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Isaac Newberry, junior Bible and Ministry major from Edmond, Oklahoma, dives for the ball before it enters the goal. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
Two opposing players race after the ball during their intramural game. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)
