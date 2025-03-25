Gallery: Nu Kappa Psi hosts probate to induct new members

Nu Kappa Psi held its annual probate ceremony on Friday for new members, marking an important step in their journey with the organization. The event included a series of activities designed to emphasize the club’s values of leadership, service and community. New members participated in various challenges and received support from active members, reinforcing their commitment to the club’s principles. The ceremony concluded with a gathering to celebrate the new members joining the fraternity.
