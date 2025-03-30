Gallery: Students deliver vibrant performances in Sing Song 2025

Sing Song 2025 lit up Moody Coliseum as 14 sorority, fraternity and mixed voice class acts took the stage for their performances. With themes ranging from Barbie and Vikings to alligators and jazz musicians, each act brought creativity and precision to the ACU tradition. From colorful costumes to powerful vocals, the weekend also featured standout performances from the hosts and hostesses, as well as appearances by student music ensembles.
