Marissa Loya, freshman from San Antonio, evaluates her shot before chipping onto the green. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Wildcats win West Texas Classic in Abilene’s first women’s golf tournament

ACU hosted the first West Texas Classic at Abilene Country Club on Monday and Tuesday. The Wildcats won the team championship with a 21-over 581, finishing 12 strokes ahead of second-place Tarleton State. Ryann Honea secured the individual title, finishing 2-under 138 as the only golfer to finish below par. Due to heavy winds, the tournament ended early, with the first two rounds determining the final results. The Wildcats will continue their season at the Riverbend Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday in Sugar Land, Texas.

