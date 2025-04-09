Gallery: Students compete in fourth annual Olympic Games

Students took part in the fourth annual ACU Olympic Games, held Monday through Thursday and hosted by the Student Government Association and Intramurals. The week included both individual and team competitions such as track, swimming, bouldering, weightlifting, ultimate frisbee, cornhole, and relay races. On Tuesday, students also enjoyed popsicles and treats from Mary’s Paleteria. Participants competed solo or as part of teams consisting of at least five men and five women.
