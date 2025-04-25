Gallery: Students, faculty unite for 69th intramural rodeo

Hays Sipe, sophomore finance major from Abilene, rides a steer while competing for Sub T-16 during the ride and rope event. (Photo by Ashley Henderson)

The Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Club held its 69th intramural rodeo in the Taylor Telecom arena on Thursday night. Students competed in different rodeo events such as steer riding, sheep scramble and barrel racing. Faculty also returned to the arena by competing in one event, where each participant had to put a t-shirt on a goat while under a time limit.

The overall results are below, but after some contention, a review will take place on Monday.

Men’s Division: Fratar Sodalis, Sub T-16, Trojans

Women’s division: Smoke and Aces (AES Team), Ko Jo Kai, Tri Kappa Gamma