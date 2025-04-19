Gallery: Students showcase talents at inaugural ACU’s Got Talent

The Optimist
Jewel Cobb, sophomore management major from Tomball, hugs Cannelle Choquart, freshman biology major from Mouscron, Belgium, after she takes home first place at ACU’s Got Talent. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Students gathered at Boone Theatre on Tuesday for ACU’s Got Talent, a student showcase hosted by the Campus Activities Board. The event featured a variety of performances, including singing, instrumental music, interpretive dance, dramatic readings and group acts. Attendees enjoyed popcorn, drinks and event T-shirts. This year marked the first installment of ACU’s Got Talent, and organizers noted a strong turnout from both performers and the audience.

The winners are as follows:
1st place – Cannelle Choquart
2nd place – Timothy Dodd
3rd place – Sarah Eunyoung Thompson and Yvette Tinius

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by him, visit: DanielCurd.com

