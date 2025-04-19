Gallery: Students showcase talents at inaugural ACU’s Got Talent

Students gathered at Boone Theatre on Tuesday for ACU’s Got Talent, a student showcase hosted by the Campus Activities Board. The event featured a variety of performances, including singing, instrumental music, interpretive dance, dramatic readings and group acts. Attendees enjoyed popcorn, drinks and event T-shirts. This year marked the first installment of ACU’s Got Talent, and organizers noted a strong turnout from both performers and the audience.
The winners are as follows:
1st place – Cannelle Choquart
2nd place – Timothy Dodd
3rd place – Sarah Eunyoung Thompson and Yvette Tinius
