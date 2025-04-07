Gallery: Volleyball goes 10-0 at spring tournament in Moody Coliseum

Women’s volleyball hosted North Texas on Saturday as part of a spring tournament at Moody Coliseum that also included matches against Ranger College and Vernon College. The tournament was part of the team’s offseason schedule, giving players additional competition ahead of the fall season. The team finished the tournament with a perfect 10-0 record in sets. The Wildcats will compete in another home spring tournament this Saturday, facing Weatherford College, Texas Woman’s University and Hardin-Simmons.
