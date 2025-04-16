Gallery: Wildcats showcase talent at 21st annual FilmFest

The Learning Studio hosted its 21st annual FilmFest on Friday. The event showcased a variety of short films across different genres, featuring the creative and artistic talents of ACU film students. The awards for the 2025 FilmFest are as follows:
Best Picture – Thumbs Up
Best Animated Film – ELON
People’s Choice – Rumination
Best Director – Caleb Shields, Thumbs Up
Best Producer – Shelby Byrd, Case Kirby, Jonah Norcross, Shoebox
Best Writer – Olivia Cromis, How to Get a Girlfriend
Best Editor – Abbey Monroe, Sleep When You’re Dead
Best Cinematography – Caleb Shields, Thumbs Up
Best Production Designer – Nick Thompson, Slick
Best Sound Designer – Jackson Eller, Legends
Best Original Music – Nathan Wilson, Rumination
Best Visual Effects – Megan Caughfield, Eden’s Forgotten
Best Actor – Kofi Forson, Slick
Best Actress – Ainsley Houghton, Sleep When You’re Dead
Best Voice Actor – Olivia Cromis, How to Get a Girlfriend
