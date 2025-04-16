Gallery: Wildcats showcase talent at 21st annual FilmFest

Jonah Norcross, senior liberal studies major from Georgetown, holds his hands in the air after accepting an award. (Photo by Steven Infante)

The Learning Studio hosted its 21st annual FilmFest on Friday. The event showcased a variety of short films across different genres, featuring the creative and artistic talents of ACU film students. The awards for the 2025 FilmFest are as follows:

Best Picture – Thumbs Up

Best Animated Film – ELON

People’s Choice – Rumination

Best Director – Caleb Shields, Thumbs Up

Best Producer – Shelby Byrd, Case Kirby, Jonah Norcross, Shoebox

Best Writer – Olivia Cromis, How to Get a Girlfriend

Best Editor – Abbey Monroe, Sleep When You’re Dead

Best Cinematography – Caleb Shields, Thumbs Up

Best Production Designer – Nick Thompson, Slick

Best Sound Designer – Jackson Eller, Legends

Best Original Music – Nathan Wilson, Rumination

Best Visual Effects – Megan Caughfield, Eden’s Forgotten

Best Actor – Kofi Forson, Slick

Best Actress – Ainsley Houghton, Sleep When You’re Dead

Best Voice Actor – Olivia Cromis, How to Get a Girlfriend