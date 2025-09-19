ACUPD solves chain of bike, car thefts

ACUPD is in the process of filing warrants against three suspects who allegedly stole eight bikes across campus in the span of two weeks.

Detective Matthew Fox said the suspects are not affiliated with the university, and half of the bikes were recovered from pawn shops.

The suspects were discovered after ACUPD reviewed surveillance footage and information from eyewitnesses. ACUPD then spoke with the suspects, and the bike thefts stopped.

Once the warrants are filed with the District Attorney’s office, Fox said any officer in the state can arrest the individuals.

Police Chief Jason Ellis said students can register their bikes online, where the bike’s serial number is collected. In the event of a theft, ACUPD can search for the serial number to see if it is listed in any pawn shops.

ACUPD also solved the recent vehicle burglaries, including one vehicle that was stolen. Fox said the suspects were also not affiliated with the university and were discovered through surveillance footage. He said the vehicles that were broken into were all unlocked, and the one stolen had the keys inside.

Ellis encouraged students to lock their vehicles and hide any valuables inside of them.

“If the students lock their cars,” Ellis said. “They stopped our number one crime.”