Annual Art and Design Competition to highlight students’ work

Painting by Dakota Jubb, sophomore art major from Glenville, that was submitted for the 2026 art and design competition. (Photo courtesy of Dakota Jubb)

The final submission deadline is this week for the Annual Art and Design Competition, where students submit their best work of the semester for a chance to win a $12,000 scholarship.

All students who are enrolled in an art course during the past summer, fall or current spring semester can participate in the competition. All sophomore art majors or above are required to enter the competition, according to an official email from the Department of Art and Design.

Dakota Jubb, sophomore art major from Glenville, is participating for the first time this year. Jubb said his two favorite art projects are called “Mycelium Kingdom” and “Between Dexterous Hands.”

“I really loved making [“Between Dexterous Hands”] because I got to use my girlfriend as a model,” Jubb said. “I took many photos of her with various hand positions to create a painting in the style of a South Asian Shiva.”

Art major students automatically apply for scholarship funds through participation. Besides the submitted work, their participation in the classroom, their leadership skills, as well as their persistence to improve are factors to win the award, according to the department’s website.

This year’s categories are architecture, graphic design, illustration, interior design (residential design), interior design (Commercial Design), photography, two-dimensional fine art (drawing, printmaking, painting) and three-dimensional fine art (Metals, Sculpture, Ceramics).

The final submission was due Monday, in the Shore Gallery, said the department’s Instagram @acuartanddesign. A maximum of four wall-dependent works and four floor/pedestal-dependent works can be submitted. Students cannot submit more than six works.

Hannah Kaspar, sophomore interior design major from Florida, said she submitted designs in the categories of interior design, graphic design and two-dimensional fine art.

“I’ve been working on it all the semester,” Kasper said. “It’s a very cool way for students to show their work and what they’ve been working on in class.”

She said her favorite submission this year is the chair she created in her interior design class.

Kasper said that seeing her own designs and graphics improve and continue to progress as a designer inspires her to keep going.

“I realized how much I love design and that this could be something I definitely see myself doing in the future,” Kasper said.