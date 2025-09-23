The Optimist
Adriana Perez, nursing major from Breckenridge, lip-syncs on stage during Follies in a themed act inspired by “Top Gun” with the women of Bullock Hall. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

Gallery: Students showcase themed acts during annual Freshman Follies

The freshman class participated in the annual Follies production, performing on stage in Moody Coliseum on Friday and Saturday during Family Weekend. Participants had the opportunity to build community with fellow students in their residence halls while planning, choreographing and rehearsing their acts. The men of Bullock and Mabee Halls won first place for their Mario Brothers-themed act, and the women of Wessel Hall won first place for their The Lorax-themed act.

